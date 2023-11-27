TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior running back Antuan Gardner was named the Trumbull County Football Player of the Year on Monday night at Leo’s Banquet Hall.

Gardner is the 49th player to win the award.

Watch the video above to see the reaction after his name was announced and hear from Gardner.

This season, he had 2,461 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns, while on defense as a defensive back, he eclipsed 94 tackles.

Gardner is Niles’ All-Time leading rusher and scorer with 5,024 career yards and 65 TDs. He also broke Niles’ single-game rushing record with 471 yards on 29 carries.

Gardner broke the 34-year school record of 345 yards previously held by Ron Ritz.

Gardner helped Niles with a record of 7-5 and a first-round playoff win this past season.