Niles’ record breaking quarterback commits to college

Zack Leonard is one of the most decorated players in Red Dragons history

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior Zack Leonard will continue his academic and athletic career at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The Red Dragons’ quarterback made the announcement Monday with a video on social media:

Leonard is one of the most decorated players in school history. In just 9 games this past season, he threw 1,401 yards, rushed for 624 yards and accounted for 25 total touchdowns. Leonard was also a member of our WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020.

Leonard will graduate from Niles with 6 school records. His 5,046 total yards of offense, 3,862 career passing yards and 65 total touchdowns are all the best in program history.

Ohio Wesleyan University is the 17th winningest football program in NCAA Division III history. The Owls were (7-3) in 2019 and the NCAC Champions in 2012.