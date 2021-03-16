Niles prepares for baseball season with strong senior leadership

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Mike Guarnieri points to senior leadership as a strength for the 2021 team.
Zack Leonard (SS/P) and Chase Sudzina (OF/P) lead the group as two of the four returning letter winners.
“Zack and Chase will lead us offensively and on the mound,” Guarnieri said. “They’re both four-year starters.”
Leonard closed out the 2019 season with a .413 batting average (38-92), 32 runs scored and 9 extra base hits (7 doubles). Sudzina hit .342 as a sophomore (26-76) while driving in 18 runs and finishing with 5 doubles. On the hill, Leonard posted a 2.01 ERA (5-2) as Sudzina finished with a 3.60 (2-1).
Juniors Anthony Fisher (3B/P) and Andrew Huffman each return also.
“After losing the 2020 season (to the pandemic), we’ll feature a mix of senior experience with a talented group of young players. We have an athletic team,” Guarnieri said.
Niles Red Dragons Baseball
Coach: Mike Guarnieri, 12th season (180-111)
2019 Record: 19-9 (9-5), Northeast 8 Conference
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Fitch
Mar. 29 – South Range
Mar. 30 – at South Range
Apr. 1 – Salem
Apr. 2 – Edgewood
Apr. 5 – at Hubbard
Apr. 6 – Hubbard
Apr. 8 – Harding
Apr. 10 – at Howland
Apr. 12 – at Lakeview
Apr. 13 – Lakeview
Apr. 14 – LaBrae
Apr. 15 – West Branch
Apr. 16 – Liberty
Apr. 19 – at Struthers
Apr. 20 – Struthers
Apr. 21 – Howland
Apr. 22 – Champion
Apr. 26 – Jefferson
Apr. 27 – at Jefferson
Apr. 30 – Mineral Ridge
May 3 – Poland
May 4 – at Poland
May 5 – at Liberty
May 10 – at Girard
May 11 – Girard
May 14 – at Harding