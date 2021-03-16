Niles prepares for baseball season with strong senior leadership

Zack Leonard and Chase Sudzina return for their senior year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Mike Guarnieri points to senior leadership as a strength for the 2021 team.

Zack Leonard (SS/P) and Chase Sudzina (OF/P) lead the group as two of the four returning letter winners.

“Zack and Chase will lead us offensively and on the mound,” Guarnieri said. “They’re both four-year starters.”

Leonard closed out the 2019 season with a .413 batting average (38-92), 32 runs scored and 9 extra base hits (7 doubles). Sudzina hit .342 as a sophomore (26-76) while driving in 18 runs and finishing with 5 doubles. On the hill, Leonard posted a 2.01 ERA (5-2) as Sudzina finished with a 3.60 (2-1).

Juniors Anthony Fisher (3B/P) and Andrew Huffman each return also.

“After losing the 2020 season (to the pandemic), we’ll feature a mix of senior experience with a talented group of young players. We have an athletic team,” Guarnieri said.

Niles Red Dragons Baseball

Coach: Mike Guarnieri, 12th season (180-111)

2019 Record: 19-9 (9-5), Northeast 8 Conference

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Fitch

Mar. 29 – South Range

Mar. 30 – at South Range

Apr. 1 – Salem

Apr. 2 – Edgewood

Apr. 5 – at Hubbard

Apr. 6 – Hubbard

Apr. 8 – Harding

Apr. 10 – at Howland

Apr. 12 – at Lakeview

Apr. 13 – Lakeview

Apr. 14 – LaBrae

Apr. 15 – West Branch

Apr. 16 – Liberty

Apr. 19 – at Struthers

Apr. 20 – Struthers

Apr. 21 – Howland

Apr. 22 – Champion

Apr. 26 – Jefferson

Apr. 27 – at Jefferson

Apr. 30 – Mineral Ridge

May 3 – Poland

May 4 – at Poland

May 5 – at Liberty

May 10 – at Girard

May 11 – Girard

May 14 – at Harding