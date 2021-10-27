Niles McKinley High School basketball schedules

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Niles McKinley High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Salem

Dec. 3 – at Champion

Dec. 7 – LaBrae

Dec. 10 – Struthers

Dec. 14 – at Poland

Dec. 17 – at Hubbard

Dec. 22 – McDonald

Dec. 28 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 4 – Jefferson

Jan. 7 – Lakeview

Jan. 11 – Girard

Jan. 14 – at South Range

Jan. 18 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 21 – at Struthers

Jan. 25 – Poland

Jan. 28 – Hubbard

Feb. 1 – at Jefferson

Feb. 4 – at Lakeview

Feb. 8 – at Girard

Feb. 11 – South Range

Feb. 15 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 18 – Howland

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – LaBrae

Nov. 29 – Champion

Dec. 2 – at Struthers

Dec. 6 – Poland

Dec. 9 – Hubbard

Dec. 13 – at Jefferson

Dec. 16 – at Lakeview

Dec. 20 – East

Dec. 27 – at Lordstown

Dec. 29 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 3 – at Girard

Jan. 6 – South Range

Jan. 10 – Struthers

Jan. 13 – at Poland

Jan. 20 – at Hubbard

Jan. 22 – at Badger

Jan. 24 – Jefferson

Jan. 27 – Lakeview

Jan. 29 – at Chaney

Jan. 31 – Girard

Feb. 3 – at South Range

Feb. 10 – Campbell Memorial

Niles McKinley High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

