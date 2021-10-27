Niles McKinley High School basketball schedules

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Niles McKinley High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Salem
Dec. 3 – at Champion
Dec. 7 – LaBrae
Dec. 10 – Struthers
Dec. 14 – at Poland
Dec. 17 – at Hubbard
Dec. 22 – McDonald
Dec. 28 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 4 – Jefferson
Jan. 7 – Lakeview
Jan. 11 – Girard
Jan. 14 – at South Range
Jan. 18 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 21 – at Struthers
Jan. 25 – Poland
Jan. 28 – Hubbard
Feb. 1 – at Jefferson
Feb. 4 – at Lakeview
Feb. 8 – at Girard
Feb. 11 – South Range
Feb. 15 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 18 – Howland
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – LaBrae
Nov. 29 – Champion
Dec. 2 – at Struthers
Dec. 6 – Poland
Dec. 9 – Hubbard
Dec. 13 – at Jefferson
Dec. 16 – at Lakeview
Dec. 20 – East
Dec. 27 – at Lordstown
Dec. 29 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 3 – at Girard
Jan. 6 – South Range
Jan. 10 – Struthers
Jan. 13 – at Poland
Jan. 20 – at Hubbard
Jan. 22 – at Badger
Jan. 24 – Jefferson
Jan. 27 – Lakeview
Jan. 29 – at Chaney
Jan. 31 – Girard
Feb. 3 – at South Range
Feb. 10 – Campbell Memorial
Niles McKinley High School
Nickname: The Red Dragons
Colors: Blue and Red
School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
For more information, visit the Niles McKinley High School website.
If you have corrections to the NHS basketball schedule. please contact support.