Fast start leads Niles past Howland for first AAC win
The Red Dragons defeated the Tigers, 28-6 Thursday night
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Niles football team defeated Howland, 28-6 in an AAC Red battle Thursday night.
Both teams came in with a 1-6 record and were looking for the first conference win.
Niles sophomore quarterback Zack Leonard ran in a 13-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter to give the Red Dragons an early lead.
Then in the 2nd quarter, Leonard found a wide open David Mays for a 7-yard touchdown to widen the lead to 14-0. The score capped off an 8-play, 51-yard drive for Niles.
The Red Dragons stayed aggressive as Robbie Savin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
In the 3rd quarter, Niles scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Zack Leonard to Travis Molnar, extending the lead to 28-0.
Then in the 4th, Howland finally got on the board with a 14-yard pass from Jordan Fronzaglio to Nathan Barrett for the touchdown.
Niles improves to 2-6 on the season. The Red Dragons host Jefferson in week nine.
Howland drops to 1-7, and will visit Canfield in week nine.
Stat Leaders:
Niles -
Robbie Savin - 106 yards on 21 carries, TD
Zack Leonard - 11-17 passing for 112 yards, 2 TD, INT
Howland -
Jordan Fronzaglio - 9-23 passing, 157 yards, TD, INT
Cartier Yancy - 67 yards on 12 carries