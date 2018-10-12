Fast start leads Niles past Howland for first AAC win Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Niles topped Howland 28-6 in week 8 of the high school football season. [ + - ] Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Niles football team defeated Howland, 28-6 in an AAC Red battle Thursday night.

Both teams came in with a 1-6 record and were looking for the first conference win.

Niles sophomore quarterback Zack Leonard ran in a 13-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter to give the Red Dragons an early lead.

Then in the 2nd quarter, Leonard found a wide open David Mays for a 7-yard touchdown to widen the lead to 14-0. The score capped off an 8-play, 51-yard drive for Niles.

The Red Dragons stayed aggressive as Robbie Savin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.

In the 3rd quarter, Niles scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Zack Leonard to Travis Molnar, extending the lead to 28-0.

Then in the 4th, Howland finally got on the board with a 14-yard pass from Jordan Fronzaglio to Nathan Barrett for the touchdown.



Niles improves to 2-6 on the season. The Red Dragons host Jefferson in week nine.



Howland drops to 1-7, and will visit Canfield in week nine.

Stat Leaders:



Niles -

Robbie Savin - 106 yards on 21 carries, TD

Zack Leonard - 11-17 passing for 112 yards, 2 TD, INT

Howland -

Jordan Fronzaglio - 9-23 passing, 157 yards, TD, INT

Cartier Yancy - 67 yards on 12 carries



