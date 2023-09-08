NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Week four of the high school football season means conference play opened up for many, including members of the Northeast Eight Conference.

Niles was able to add their first conference win while handing Hubbard their first loss of the season Friday night in a 27-6 victory.

Antuan Gardner and Anthony Budak led the way for the Dragons as Gardner added a rushing and receiving score and Budak a rushing and passing touchdown.

Anthony Georgalas chipped in two field goals in the winning effort.

Alex Hackwelder scored the lone touchdown for the Eagles.

Niles led 27-0 at the half.

Hubbard (3-1) will host Poland in week five. Niles (3-1) will visit Lakeview.