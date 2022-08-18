WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles picked up where they left off a year ago by playing winning football on the road. The Red Dragons upended Howland, 21-7, in the season opener.

Niles (1-0) had won each of their three contests last year away from Bo Rein Stadium.

Antuan Gardner opened the scoring with a one-yard run to give the Red Dragons an early 7-0 lead.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page. Are you looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page. Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

In the second quarter, Anthony Budak extended Niles’ lead to 14-0 following his six-yard run.

On Howland’s first possession of the second half, John Perry connected with Nicholas Leasure on an 80-yard touchdown connection to slice the deficit to 14-7.

To close out the third quarter, Budak found Kris Hrosar on an 11-yard pass play to put the Red Dragons up by fourteen (21-7).

Howland, who had defeated Niles in each of their last two meetings, has dropped their lid lifter for the fourth time in five years.

The Tigers will attempt to register their first win when they travel to Ravenna next week.

The Red Dragons will welcome Alliance for their home opener in week two.