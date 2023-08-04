NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at LaBrae Tri Meet
Aug. 21 – Lordstown
Aug. 22 – at South Range
Aug. 24 – at Poland
Aug. 29 – at Girard
Aug. 30 – Harding
Aug. 31 – at Lakeview
Sept. 6 – at Chaney
Sept. 12 – Hubbard
Sept. 13 – at Champion
Sept. 14 – South Range
Sept. 19 – Poland
Sept. 20 – East
Sept. 21 – Girard
Sept. 26 – Lakeview
Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 3 – at Struthers
Oct. 4 – at Harding
Oct. 5 – at Hubbard
Oct. 9 – at Lordstown
Niles McKinley High School
Nickname: The Red Dragons
Colors: Blue and Red
School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
