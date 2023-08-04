NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Aug. 19 – at LaBrae Tri Meet

Aug. 21 – Lordstown

Aug. 22 – at South Range

Aug. 24 – at Poland

Aug. 29 – at Girard

Aug. 30 – Harding

Aug. 31 – at Lakeview

Sept. 6 – at Chaney

Sept. 12 – Hubbard

Sept. 13 – at Champion

Sept. 14 – South Range

Sept. 19 – Poland

Sept. 20 – East

Sept. 21 – Girard

Sept. 26 – Lakeview

Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 3 – at Struthers

Oct. 4 – at Harding

Oct. 5 – at Hubbard

Oct. 9 – at Lordstown

Niles McKinley High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

