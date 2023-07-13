NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 16 – West Branch

• Aug. 23 – Girard

• Aug. 29 – at Lakeview

• Aug. 30 – Struthers

• Sept. 5 – Salem

• Sept. 9 – at Harding

• Sept. 11 – Poland

• Sept. 13 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 18 – South Range

• Sept. 20 – at Girard

• Sept. 25 – Lakeview

• Sept. 27 – at Struthers

• Oct. 2 – Cardinal Mooney

• Oct. 4 – at Poland

• Oct. 7 – at Louisville

• Oct. 9 – Hubbard

• Oct. 11 – at South Range

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 16 – West Branch

• Aug. 21 – at Champion

• Aug. 24 – Campbell Memorial

• Aug. 26 – at Newton Falls

• Aug. 29 – Harding

• Aug. 31 – at Salem

• Sept. 7 – Lordstown

• Sept. 12 – Lakeview

• Sept. 14 – at Poland

• Sept. 19 – South Range

• Sept. 21 – at Girard

• Sept. 26 – Hubbard

• Sept. 28 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 3 – Poland

• Oct. 5 – at South Range

• Oct. 10 – Girard

• Oct. 12 – at Hubbard

Niles McKinley High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

Stadium location: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

