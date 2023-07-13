NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 16 – West Branch
• Aug. 23 – Girard
• Aug. 29 – at Lakeview
• Aug. 30 – Struthers
• Sept. 5 – Salem
• Sept. 9 – at Harding
• Sept. 11 – Poland
• Sept. 13 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 18 – South Range
• Sept. 20 – at Girard
• Sept. 25 – Lakeview
• Sept. 27 – at Struthers
• Oct. 2 – Cardinal Mooney
• Oct. 4 – at Poland
• Oct. 7 – at Louisville
• Oct. 9 – Hubbard
• Oct. 11 – at South Range
2023 boys’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 16 – West Branch
• Aug. 21 – at Champion
• Aug. 24 – Campbell Memorial
• Aug. 26 – at Newton Falls
• Aug. 29 – Harding
• Aug. 31 – at Salem
• Sept. 7 – Lordstown
• Sept. 12 – Lakeview
• Sept. 14 – at Poland
• Sept. 19 – South Range
• Sept. 21 – at Girard
• Sept. 26 – Hubbard
• Sept. 28 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 3 – Poland
• Oct. 5 – at South Range
• Oct. 10 – Girard
• Oct. 12 – at Hubbard
Niles McKinley High School
Nickname: The Red Dragons
Colors: Blue and Red
School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
Stadium location: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the Niles McKinley soccer schedule please contact support.