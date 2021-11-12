Niles High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Doug Foster welcomes back three returning letter winners in senior guards Kross Naples and Nick Arnaut as well as junior forward Matt Kozak. The Red Dragons will also rely on Sam Perone, Keyshawn Talley and Alex Fernandez – all juniors – and sophomore Nate Coots.

“With only three lettermen returning, we’ll need others to step up and lead us to a successful season,” indicates Foster. “The main focus will be team basketball. They’ll play hard, play smart and play together working to take high-percentage shots. Our team plans to leave everything they have out on the court and be competitive in each and every game.”

Niles is set to open the season at Salem on November 30.

Niles Red Dragons

Head Coach: Doug Foster

2020-21 Record: 5-14 (2-9), 7th place in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 32-80 (28.6%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 49.2

Scoring Defense: 63.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Doug Foster – 16.9

Rebounding: Doug Foster – 5.4

Assists: Doug Foster – 4.2

Steals: Doug Foster – 3.4

Field Goal Percentage: Doug Foster – 53.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Jacob Eakin – 35.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Jacob Eakin – 75.0%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

PREVIEW

-Niles has had just one winning season (2018-19: 13-11) over the past six years.

-The Red Dragons graduated three of their top four scorers from a year ago which included Doug Foster. He led the team in scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons.

-Senior Kross Naples finished second on the team in scoring (8.4) and steals (2.1) last year.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Salem

Dec. 3 – at Champion

Dec. 7 – LaBrae

Dec. 10 – Struthers

Dec. 14 – at Poland

Dec. 17 – at Hubbard

Dec. 22 – McDonald

Dec. 28 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 4 – Jefferson

Jan. 7 – Lakeview

Jan. 11 – Girard

Jan. 14 – at South Range

Jan. 18 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 21 – at Struthers

Jan. 25 – Poland

Jan. 28 – Hubbard

Feb. 1 – at Jefferson

Feb. 4 – at Lakeview

Feb. 8 – at Girard

Feb. 11 – South Range

Feb. 15 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 18 – Howland