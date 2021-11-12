Niles High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Doug Foster welcomes back three returning letter winners in senior guards Kross Naples and Nick Arnaut as well as junior forward Matt Kozak. The Red Dragons will also rely on Sam Perone, Keyshawn Talley and Alex Fernandez – all juniors – and sophomore Nate Coots.
“With only three lettermen returning, we’ll need others to step up and lead us to a successful season,” indicates Foster. “The main focus will be team basketball. They’ll play hard, play smart and play together working to take high-percentage shots. Our team plans to leave everything they have out on the court and be competitive in each and every game.”
Niles is set to open the season at Salem on November 30.
Niles Red Dragons
Head Coach: Doug Foster
2020-21 Record: 5-14 (2-9), 7th place in Northeast 8
Last 5-Year Record: 32-80 (28.6%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 49.2
Scoring Defense: 63.8
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Doug Foster – 16.9
Rebounding: Doug Foster – 5.4
Assists: Doug Foster – 4.2
Steals: Doug Foster – 3.4
Field Goal Percentage: Doug Foster – 53.1%
Three-Point Percentage: Jacob Eakin – 35.3%
Free Throw Percentage: Jacob Eakin – 75.0%
2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference (League Record)
Struthers – 12-0
Poland – 8-1
Lakeview – 7-4
South Range – 7-5
Jefferson – 4-6
Hubbard – 2-8
Niles – 2-9
Girard – 1-10
PREVIEW
-Niles has had just one winning season (2018-19: 13-11) over the past six years.
-The Red Dragons graduated three of their top four scorers from a year ago which included Doug Foster. He led the team in scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons.
-Senior Kross Naples finished second on the team in scoring (8.4) and steals (2.1) last year.
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Salem
Dec. 3 – at Champion
Dec. 7 – LaBrae
Dec. 10 – Struthers
Dec. 14 – at Poland
Dec. 17 – at Hubbard
Dec. 22 – McDonald
Dec. 28 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 4 – Jefferson
Jan. 7 – Lakeview
Jan. 11 – Girard
Jan. 14 – at South Range
Jan. 18 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 21 – at Struthers
Jan. 25 – Poland
Jan. 28 – Hubbard
Feb. 1 – at Jefferson
Feb. 4 – at Lakeview
Feb. 8 – at Girard
Feb. 11 – South Range
Feb. 15 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 18 – Howland