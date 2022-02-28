DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native and Niles graduate Chante Clinkscale has broken another collegiate record during her freshman year at Dayton.

Clinkscale ran a 7.33 in the 60-meter dash over the weekend, breaking her own school record at Dayton. That time also shattered the Atlantic 10 Indoor Track and Field Championships meet record.

Chante Clinkscale also won the 200-meter overall title with a time of 24.27 in the finals.

Clinkscale was a two-time All-American at Niles McKinley high school. She was a five-time State Champion with the Red Dragons and broke school records in the 100m dash, 200m dash, and 4×100 relay.