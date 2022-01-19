DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native Chante Clinkscale certainly left her mark at Niles McKinley high school. She was two-time All-American with the Red Dragons, a five-time State Champion, and broke school records in the 100m dash, 200m dash, and 4×100 relay.

Now Clinkscale is doing the same at the University of Dayton – as a freshman.

In her first collegiate meet, Clinkscale posted a time of 7.43 in the 60m dash. She ran a 7.44 in the prelims and a 7.46 in the semifinals. Those three times are now the fastest in Dayton’s history.

In fact, her 7.43 was also the second-fastest time ever in the 60m dash in the Atlantic 10.

For her record-breaking efforts, Clinkscale was named the Atlantic 10 Track and Field Rookie Performer of the Week on Thursday.