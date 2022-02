NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles outscored Mineral Ridge by 5 points in the final quarter to outlast the Rams, 38-33.

Gianna Wagner scored 6 of her team-high 12 points for the Red Dragons in the fourth quarter. Katie Heinselman and Alaina Thigpen scored 8 and 7 points, respectively.

On Monday, Niles (3-15) will travel to Lakeview on Monday.

For the Lady Rams, Ava Hulett (16) and Olivia Booth (12) combined for 28 points.

Mineral Ridge (3-11) will return home to face Lowellville Monday.