NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – When the season opens up in less than 30 days, the Niles football program will be showcasing a brand new scoreboard but also a new attitude after a disappointing season last year.

“I think we all have this sour 2-8 taste in our mouth, and we’re anxious to move beyond that, you know. That’s been the big emphasis here,” Niles head coach Jim Parry said.

2022 was underwhelming for the Red Dragons program.

“That’s not up to the standard of what Niles McKinley football is and we’re excited to turn this thing around,” Parry said.

Now, they are dusting themselves off headed into the new season and will look to returning letter-winners to be overwhelming in 2023.

“It’s pretty rare you have a four-year starter coming back, a running back in Antuan Gardner,” Parry said. “Then all our skill, our receivers are back so we’re just looking forward to Anthony Budak, our quarterback, spreading the ball around to all those athletes and trying to make it tough to defend.”

“I’ll either run through you or run around you either way,” Gardner, Niles senior running back said. “It’s amazing to have dogs all over the field. I’m excited for them, I mean, it opens up the run game, so you got to stop something.”

And what better way to begin the turnaround than another matchup with Howland?

“It’s crazy playing your arch-rival week one. We’ve been thinking about how and since the season ended last year,” Parry said.

It is safe to say they are dialed in for week one and ready to start a new chapter in Niles’ 100-plus-year history.

“My dad actually went here in the 80s, the late 80s, so I’ve always known about the program,” Budak said. “But it means a lot to actually be here and be able to play with these guys in this city. This city’s tough, and they love football. If we can win, they’ll come back around us, and they’ll give us good energy.”

The Red Dragons open up their season by hosting rival Howland at Bo Rein Stadium on Thursday, August 17.