Niles downs Jefferson; Christopher tosses a 3-hitter

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Kolton Christopher threw a three-hitter as Niles downed Jefferson, 7-2, on Tuesday.

Christopher struck out three, not allowing any earned runs in seven innings of work on the mound.

Anthony Fisher homered and doubled for the Red Dragons as their cleanup hitter drove in three runs. Zack Leonard and Chase Sudzina each finished with two hits apiece.

Niles returns home on Friday to host Mineral Ridge.

The Falcons’ leadoff hitter Marc Wood closed out his day by going 1 for 3 and scoring each of Jefferson’s runs.

On Wednesday, the Falcons will visit Girard at 5 p.m.

