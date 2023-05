CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Landon Turner led Niles’ bats with three hits in their 11-3 playoff opening win at West Geauga. Turner also finished with pair of RBIs.

Sam Perrone, Brixton Gilmour and Keyshon Talley all had two hits for Niles. Nick Hammond, AJ Yost, Perrone and Gilmour each scored twice.

Matt Kozak threw seven innings to earn the victory for the Red Dragons.

Niles will now square off against the 4-seed Field Falcons on Wednesday in the sectional championship.