NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles begins the 2022 season with a 10-6 win over Girard.

Kolton Christopher tossed four innings for the Red Dragons, striking out two and allowing three earned runs to post the victory.

Niles’ first five batters combined for eight hits on 18 at bats while scoring seven runs. Zack Macik, Anthony Fisher and Andrew Huffman each had two base hits apiece.

Girard (0-1) was led by Nate Freeland who closed out his evening with a pair of hits. Jordan Grant scored twice for the Indians.