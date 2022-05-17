HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles advanced in the post-season by topping Hubbard on the road, 5-2.

The Red Dragons’ bats were led by Anthony Fisher, who closed out his day by batting four for four and driving in two runs. Andrew Huffman had two hits as well and scored twice.

Matt Kozak registered the win on the mound for Niles. He struck out eight batters in six innings of work and allowed just three hits.

Niles will now take on the winner of Geneva and Perry Wednesday in the Sectional Final.

Ian Wukelich led Hubbard’s offense with two hits. He also tossed six innings, striking out four and permitted six hits.