Nike gifts returning Chaney football team with new equipment

The Chaney Cowboys are returning to action for the first time in nine years, and thanks to Nike, they'll have some new equipment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2010, Chaney High School will have a varsity football team on the field.

Wednesday, the team got a big gift that will help keep them moving forward.

Head Coach Chris Amill received a call from Nike’s corporate office in Oregon. Employees there told him that they were following the team’s story and all of their hard work.

That’s when they told him that they were sending boxes of equipment, including shoes, gloves, decals for their helmets and more.

Amill said it’s a big deal for their players.

“A lot of our kids don’t have the opportunity to get some of the better stuff that some other players have at other schools, so being able to provide this stuff for them by Nike is amazing,” he said.

Amill said his goal is to build a program, not a football team. He wants his players to know that hard work will pay off.

Chaney is facing Cardinal Mooney Thursday night in our Game of the Week.

You can watch that at 7 p.m. live on MyYTV.