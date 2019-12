Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Chubb leads the NFL in rushing with 1,408 yards this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a running back make the NFL Pro Bowl since 1995. That could change this season.

Nick Chubb is currently the leading the fan vote in the AFC at running back with 316,008 votes.

Chubb leads the NFL in rushing with 1,408 yards this season. That 14-game total also ranks 5th all-time in Cleveland Browns history with two games left to play.

The Pro Bowl rosters will announced Tuesday, December 17th at 8pm on the NFL Network.