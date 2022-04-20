BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield’s Miranda Nicholson tossed a seven-inning shutout in their 1-0 win over Newton Falls. Nicholson struck out nine and allowed just two hits and a walk.

In the bottom of the first, Sammi McAnany drove in Jenae Pugh to score the game’s lone run. Pugh led the Lady Warriors with two of the team’s five hits.

Joel Hood collected both of the Lady Tigers’ hits, which included a double.

Sophia Tvaroch tossed six innings, allowing just five hits while striking out five.

Newton Falls drops to 3-3.