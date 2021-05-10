Nicholson tosses a 1-hitter; Brookfield advances to face Lordstown

Miranda Nicholson struck out 10 in the team's victory over St. John

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miranda Nicholson tossed a 1-hitter in Brookfield’s 15-1 playoff opening win over St. John.

Nicholson struck out 10 batters as she allowed one unearned run.

Brookfield, the #4 seed, will welcome Lordstown (#7 seed) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the sectional championship.

Sophia Hook went 3 for 3 with a walk to lead the Warriors’ offense. Hook, the team’s leadoff hitter, finished with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs.

Izzy Shingledecker and Jenae Pugh each had two hits. Shingledecker homered and doubled as she drove in 3 runs.

Pugh closed out her day with 2 runs scored and collected 2 RBIs.