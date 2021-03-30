Nicholson shines for Brookfield by striking out 14

Miranda Nicholson threw a 3-hitter as she completed 7-innings of work

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miranda Nicholson shines in the Warriors’ 11-2 win over Pymatuning Valley.

Nicholson threw a complete game while striking out 14, allowing three hits and a walk (0 earned runs).

Brookfield scored a run in each of the six innings that they batted. Sophia Hook and Izzy Shingledecker each had a pair of hits. Katie Logan, Autumn Sirochman, Hook and Shingledecker scored two runs apiece.

The Warriors will play home against Liberty on Wednesday (March 31) before heading to take on the Leopards in Liberty on Thursday.

For Pymatuning Valley, Baleigh Alderman drove in both runs on her sixth inning double.

The Lakers will head to Middlefield to take on Cardinal on Wednesday, March 31.