NHL heading straight to playoffs if play resumes; Pittsburgh finalist for host city

NEW YORK (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the National Hockey League took another step in returning to play, announcing it will go straight to the playoffs if action is resumed.
The field will include a total of 24 teams.
The announcement does not guarantee games will be played because health and safety protocols, along with other issues, must still be agreed upon. In all likelihood, no fans will be in attendance at any NHL games.
The NHL must also make a decision on where to play. Two host sites will eventually be named and Pittsburgh is one of ten finalists.
The top four seeds in the East are Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia. St. Louis, Colorado, Las Vegas and Dallas headline the West.
Eastern Conference matchups:
No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal
No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 New York Rangers
No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus
Western Conference matchups:
No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago
No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona
No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota
No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg