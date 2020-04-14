NHL extends self-quarantine recommendation period until end of April

The NHL announced that they are extending their self-quarantine recommendation for players and staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that they are extending the self-quarantine recommendation period for their players and staff until April 30th.

The quarantine period was supposed to end April 15th.

The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the new coronavirus.

The recommendation means team facilities will remain closed to players.

Players and staff were previously given the opportunity to self-isolate at their offseason homes.

There is no timetable of when play might resume and whether the NHL will be able to complete the regular season or start the playoffs, which could stretch into September. There were 189 games remaining when play was suspended.

However the league has previously said they would like to complete the regular season and hold a playoff tournament.

Last week, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that cities have reached out to the league to offer sites to hold neutral-site playoff games.