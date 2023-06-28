NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The 2023 National Hockey League Draft took center stage Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the top overall pick.

The following are the first-round NHL Lottery selections:

2023 NHL Draft – First Round

#1 Chicago Blackhawks – Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

Age 17

2022-23 – 143 pts, 57 GP, 71, G, 72 A

2-time WJC Gold Medalist

#2 Anaheim Ducks – Leo Carlsson, C, Oresboro (SWE)

Age 18

2023- Sweedish Junior Player of the Year

2022-23 – 44 GP, 25 pts, 10 G, 15A,

3 G, 3 A at ’23 WJC

#3 Columbus Blue Jackets – Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Age 18

2023 Hobey Baker Award winner

2023 WJC Goald Medal

2022-23 – 30 goals, 65 pts (Best in nation)

#4 San Jose Sharks – Will Smith (USA U-18 NTDP) Committed to BC

2022-23 – 127 pts (2 ppg)

#5 Monteal Canadians – David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (SUI)

2022-23 – 46 GP, 3G, 19 A

Played for Austria in WJC

Most pts by teenager in Swiss league

#6 Arizona Coyotes – Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yarroslavl JR. (RUS)

022-23 – 33 GP, 1 G, 7 A

2 G, 4 A, in 10 playoff games

#7 Philadelphia Flyers Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL)

Under contract for 3 years in KHL

2022-23 – 27 GP, 20 pts

#8 Washington Capitals – Ryan Leonard, RW USA U-18 (NTDP)

2022-23 – 49 GP, 42 G, 34 A

8 G, 9 A in 7 GP at U-18 World Championship

#9 Detroit Red Wings – Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)

2022-23 – 68 GP, 33 G, 45 A,

#10 St. Louis Blues – Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (SWE)

Leading Scorer in U-18 World Championship

2022-23 – 38 GP, 6 G, 8 A

#11 Vancouver Canucks – Tom Willander, D, Rogle JR. (SWE)

3 G, 5 A at 2023 U-18 World Championship

#12 Arizona Coyotes – Daniil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS)

2022-23 – 32 GP, 18 G, 14 A

#13 Buffalo Sabers – Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

2022-23 60 GP, 98 Pts (3rd in WHL)

#14 Pittsburgh Penguins – Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw (WHL)

2022 CHL Rookie of the Year

2022-23 – 67 GP, 28 G, 50 A

#15 Nashville Predators – Matthew Wood, RW, Connecticut (NCAA)

2022-23 – 35 GP, 11 G, 23 A

Led Team Canada in scoring at U-18 World Championship with 13 PTS

#16 Calgary Flames – Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

43 GP, 23 G, 33 A