VANCOUVER, B.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Phantoms forward Jack Malone got the call every hockey player hopes to get Saturday as he was selected 180th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL Draft.

Malone finished second on the team in points behind only Brett Murray. He racked up 19 goals and 40 assists in his second season in Youngstown.

It is the sixth year in a row that the Phantoms have had a player selected in the NHL Draft and is the 18th player selected in team history.