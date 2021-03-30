NFL’s highest-paid center remembers his roots in Boardman

Boardman graduate Corey Linsley discusses growing up in the Valley when he was introduced by the Chargers

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – When NFL free agency began earlier this month, the Chargers made Boardman graduate Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL.

The former Spartan signed a reported five-year contract worth $62.5 million with Los Angeles.

When he was officially introduced to the Chargers’ media, he reflected on his upbringing in Boardman.

Watch the video above to hear his comments about what it meant to grow up in Boardman.

Linsley was originally drafted in the fifth round by Green Bay back in 2014 and has been the Packers’ starting center for the past seven seasons.



He was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl in 2018 when Green Bay owned the league’s number two rushing average.



In 2014, Linsley started all 16 regular-season contests, becoming the first rookie center to do so for the Packers since the league went to the 16-game schedule format in 1978.

He was also Green Bay’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this past season.

Linsley was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2008.