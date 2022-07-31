YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following reports that Judge Sue L. Robinson will make a decision on the Deshaun Watson case on Monday, the NFLPA released a statement regarding the potential suspension.

The NFLPA says that they and Watson will not appeal Robinson’s decision.

“This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we will call on the NFL to do the same,” according to a statement from the NFLPA.

The full release can be found here.

The Browns had an off day of training camp on Sunday before returning to the field Monday in Berea.

Reports say Robinson’s decision will be announced Monday and could happen as early as 9 a.m.