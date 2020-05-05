NFL set to release 2020 schedule this week

The schedule will reportedly open on Thursday, Sept. 10

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say the National Football League will release the complete 2020 schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The schedule will reportedly open on Thursday, Sept. 10.

If changes are warranted thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the league would push back the start of the season and eliminate bye weeks.

Although the game schedule will be released on Thursday, opponents for the 2020 campaign are already known.

2020 Cleveland Browns opponents:

HOME: Texans, Colts, Eagles, Raiders, Redskins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

AWAY: Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Jets, Titans, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

2020 Pittsburgh Steelers opponents:

HOME: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins

AWAY: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans