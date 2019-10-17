NFL season rockets Pennsylvania to new sports-betting record

FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is not worried about the competition from casinos in other states that for the first time Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will also offer football fans a chance […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Sports betting in Pennsylvania blew through its previous monthly record with the start of the NFL season.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that gamblers bet a record $194.5 million in September at nine casinos and two off-track betting parlors where sports betting is approved. That was above the prior record of $109 million bet in August, a 78% jump.

Valley Forge Casino in suburban Philadelphia dwarfed its nearest competitor, with $88.5 million in bets, practically all of it online. The casinos made $19 million, while $5 million went to taxes.

For comparison, New Jersey’s casino and racetrack-based sports books handled a record-breaking $445 million in bets in September, the largest monthly total in the state since legal sports betting began in June 2018.