FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Cleveland Browns organization is welcoming back Myles Garrett

The announcement to reinstate the defensive end was made Wednesday.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement on Twitter, “We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms.”

Myles was suspended following a brawl during the Browns/ Steelers game on Nov. 14.