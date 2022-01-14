(WKBN) – The NFL is gearing up for its first Super Wildcard Weekend. Here’s the schedule and where you can watch every game:

Saturday, January 15

Raiders vs. Bengals – 4:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Patriots vs. Bills – 8:15 p.m. ET – WKBN (CBS)

Raiders QB Derek Carr and Bengals QB Joe Burrow will both be starting in the first career playoff game. The Bengals beat the Raiders in Week 11 earlier this season, 32-13.

The Bills and the Patriots split the regular season series. In their meeting in Buffalo in Week 13, the Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 despite only throwing the ball three times all game.

Sunday, January 16

Eagles vs. Buccaneers – 1 p.m. ET – Fox Youngstown (FOX)

49ers vs. Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Youngstown (FOX)

Steelers vs. Chiefs – 8:15 p.m. ET – NBC

Despite the recent Antonio Brown controversy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still a Super Bowl contender. Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season 28-22 in Week 6.

According to Yahoo Sports, this will be the first time that the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have met in the postseason since 1994. To put this in perspective, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was in middle school, while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wasn’t even born yet (1993).

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some help to clinch the postseason in what could be Big Ben’s last run before his retirement. Their first-round matchup won’t be easy as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the season in a Week 15 rout 36-10.

Monday, January 17

Cardinals vs. Rams – 8:15 p.m. ET – WYTV (ABC)

The two division rivals split the regular season series. The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have won four of their last five games while the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have lost three of their last five games.