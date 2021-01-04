NFL merchandiser says Browns gear, Mayfield jersey top sellers

The company said Browns merchandise is outselling all sports across their network

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to NFL merchandiser Fanatics, Browns gear is flying off the shelves.

The company said Browns merchandise is outselling all sports across their network.

The Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 Sunday afternoon.

The 18 year drought was the longest active streak in the NFL.

The playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

The biggest seller in fan gear right now is the Baker Mayfield jersey.

