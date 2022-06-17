YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – San Francisco 49ers legend and 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Bryant Young was in town Friday to support the Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

Young, along with six current members of the team arrived at the Covelli Centre to help raise money through their annual celebrity dinner auction. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Azeez Al-Shaair, along with lineman Drake Jackson, Aaron Banks, and Samson Ebukam were all in attendance.

Watch the video above to hear from the players about today’s event.

“Anytime you’re able to give back and do something to support what they’re doing, it’s an honor and we’re always available,” says Young. “They (DeBartolo-York family) do so much for the community, for the organization, and we’re always here to support what they’re doing.”

The DeBartolo Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships over the past 25 years.

Last month, the York family handed out scholarships to seventeen local students. The winners were determined by academic achievement, community involvement and financial need, and each received $10,000.