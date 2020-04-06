NFL Hall of Famer, Browns star Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Bobby Mitchell is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns running back Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell. The Game lost a true legend today,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker in a statement. “Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Browns from 1958-1961 and then with the Washington Redskins from 1962-1968.

He made five Pro Bowls during his career and was a five-time All-Pro.

After his playing career, Mitchell worked in the Redskins front office.