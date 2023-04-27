PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh traded the #17 and #120 overall picks to the New England Patriots to move up three spots Thursday.

Jones, a 6’4″, 310 pound sophomore, started all 15 games at left tackle and was a First-Team All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs.

The Steelers have five remaining picks over the next two days:

Round 2 – #32 (from Chicago in Chase Claypool trade)

Round 2 – #49

Round 3 – #80

Round 7 – #234

Round 7 – #241 (from Denver in Malik Reed trade)