PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton with the 49th overall pick in Round Two of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Benton was a four-year starter for the Badgers. The 6’4″ senior started all 12 games last year and made 32 tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

The Steelers have three remaining picks over the next two days:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49 / Keeanu Benton, DT – Wisconsin

Round 3 – #80

Round 7 – #234

Round 7 – #241