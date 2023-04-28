PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the 93rd overall pick in Round Three of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs’ 6’7″, 270 pound junior caught 29 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns last season and helped lead Georgia to back-to-back National Championships.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ remaining draft picks:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49 / Keeanu Benton, DT – Wisconsin

Round 3 – #93 / Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Round 4 – #132

Round 7 – #234

Round 7 – #241