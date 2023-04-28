PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – With the first pick in Round Two of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is the son of Steelers’ all-time great linebacker Joey Porter, who played eight seasons in Pittsburgh and spent five years on the coaching staff.

Porter Jr. stands 6 foot 2, weighs 195 pounds and was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection last year. The Nittany Lions junior started 10 games at cornerback, recorded 27 tackles and broke a single game school record with 6 pass breakups.

The Steelers have four remaining picks over the next two days:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49

Round 3 – #80

Round 7 – #234

Round 7 – #241