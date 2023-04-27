PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey with the #19 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday.

The Panthers junior was a First Team All-American this past season and named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Kancey started 11 games for Pittsburgh in 2022 and recorded 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He also led the nation for interior defenders with 14.5 tackles-for-loss.

Kancey is the first unanimous All-American at Pitt since defensive tackle Aaron Donald back in 2013. He was also named First-Team All-ACC for the second consecutive season.