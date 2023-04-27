COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arizona Cardinals traded up to select Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson with the #6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday.

The Buckeyes junior was one of the top-rated offensive tackles in the draft this season. He stands 6 foot 6, weighs 310 pounds and was a Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

Johnson has started 23 consecutive games on the Buckeyes’ line dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

He helped Ohio State lead the nation with 63 touchdowns scored this season and averaged over 501 yards of total offense per game.