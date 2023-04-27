COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the #20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday.

At 6 feet, 200 pounds, the Texas native was one of the top-rated wideouts in the draft this year.

The Buckeyes junior broke a school record with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards in 2021, but played in just three games this past season due to a hamstring injury.

Smith-Njigba set Rose Bowl records in 2022 with 15 receptions, 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ win over Utah. He was named the Rose Bowl’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.