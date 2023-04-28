LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKBN) — The Tennessee Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the #33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

The 6 foot, 3 inch senior was a two-time captain for the Wildcats and has started all 24 games over the last two years.

Levis transferred from Penn State in 2021 after graduating with a degree in finance.

Over the last two seasons at Kentucky, Levis has passed for 5,233 yards which ranks 6th in program history. He’s also rushed for 742 career yards and accounted for 60 total touchdowns.