PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up three spots in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Here are some interesting facts about the Steelers first round pick:

FRESHMAN PHENOM

Jones reportedly received his first athletic scholarship offer as a ninth grader from University of Alabama.

HOOP DREAMS

Jones also played basketball at Lithonia high school and, as a post player, helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 5A Final Four.

FIVE-STAR RECRUIT

Jones was ranked as a five-star high school prospect by ESPN and the #1 ranked offensive tackle in the country.

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMP

Jones played in all 30 games for the University of Georgia over the last two seasons helping the Bulldogs win 29 games and back-to-back National Championships.

PROTECT THE QUARTERBACK

Jones did not allow a single sack in 15 games at left tackle last season.

NO PRESSURE

According to PFF College, Jones finished this year’s national championship game against TCU with an 83.8 pass block grade and zero pressures allowed.

FLASHING IN THE 40

Jones ran a 4.97 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine which ranked 1st among all offensive lineman invited.

BULLDOG BUDDY

Jones will be reunited in Pittsburgh with former Georgia teammate George Pickens who he has described as “my guy”.

FIRST ROUND HISTORY

Jones is the first offensive lineman drafted in the first round by Pittsburgh since David DeCastro in 2012, and the first offensive tackle taken since Jamain Stephens in 1996.

TRADING PLACES

Three of the last five first round trades by Pittsburgh have resulted in a Pro Bowl player, including Casey Hampton (2011), Troy Polamalu (2003) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2020).