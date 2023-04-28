CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman with the #74 pick in the Third Round of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

The 6’3″, 215 pound wideout battled through an ankle injury last season but still made six starts for the Volunteers and caught 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Tillman had a breakout season in 2021 with 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 #98 (compensatory)

Round 4 #111

Round 4 #126 (from Vikings last year’s draft)

Round 5 #140 (from Rams for Troy Hill)

Round 5 #142

Round 6 #190

Round 7 #229