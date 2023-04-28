CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika with the #98 pick in Round Three of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

The 6’4″, 355 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. He played in 12 games at nose tackle last year and recorded 24 tackles.

Siaki played his first two collegiate seasons at LSU and was a member of the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship team as a true freshman.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111

Round 4 – #126 (from Vikings last year’s draft)

Round 5 – #140 (from Rams for Troy Hill)

Round 5 – #142

Round 6 – #190