KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in downtown Kansas City. The first round will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and air live on 33 WYTV.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon on Saturday.

The official 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1:

1.) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2.) Houston Texans

3.) Arizona Cardinals

4.) Indianapolis Colts

5.) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6.) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7.) Las Vegas Raiders

8.) Atlanta Falcons

9.) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10.) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11.) Tennessee Titans

12.) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13.) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)

14.) New England Patriots

15.) New York Jets (from Packers)

16.) Washington Commanders

17.) Pittsburgh Steelers

18.) Detroit Lions

19.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20.) Seattle Seahawks

21.) Los Angeles Chargers

22.) Baltimore Ravens

23.) Minnesota Vikings

24.) Jacksonville Jaguars

25.) New York Giants

26.) Dallas Cowboys

27.) Buffalo Bills

28.) Cincinnati Bengals

29.) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco)

30.) Philadelphia Eagles

31.) Kansas City Chiefs

There are only 31 picks in the first round this season after the NFL forced the Miami Dolphins to forfeit their selection as part of their tampering punishment.

The four other NFL teams without a first round pick this year include the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Top NFL Draft prospects by position:

QUARTERBACKS

BRYCE YOUNG

QB / Alabama The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior finished second in program history with 8,356 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns.

C.J. STROUD

QB / Ohio State The Buckeyes’ 6’3″, 215 pound junior is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and broke a Big Ten record with 3,193 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

WILL LEVIS

QB / Kentucky The two-time captain has passed for 5,233 yards over the last two seasons, which ranks sixth in program history.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON

QB / Florida The Gators’ 6’4″, 320 pound sophomore accounted for 2,549 yards passing, 654 rushing and 26 total touchdowns this past season.

HENDON HOOKER

QB / Tennessee The Volunteers’ senior accounted for 3,565 yards of total offense with 32 total touchdowns and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

WIDE RECEIVERS

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA

WR / Ohio State The Buckeyes’ junior broke a school record with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards in 2021, but played in just three games this past season due to injury.

QUENTIN JOHNSTON

WR / TCU The Horned Frogs’ 6’4″, 215 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and averaged 18.8 yards per reception in college.

JORDAN ADDISON

WR / USC The Trojans’ 6’0″, 175 pound junior and Pitt transfer has caught 159 passes for 2,468 yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

ZAY FLOWERS

WR / Boston College The Eagles’ senior racked up 1,077 yards this season, tied a school record with 78 receptions and broke the school record with 12 touchdowns.

JALIN HYATT

WR / Tennessee The Volunteers’ 6’0″ junior was a unanimous First-Team All-American who finished with 1,769 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

JONATHAN MINGO

WR / Mississippi The Rebels’ 6’2″ senior started all 13 games this year and finished with 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

RUNNING BACKS

BIJAN ROBINSON

RB / Texas The Longhorns’ 6’0″, 222 pound junior was a First-Team All-American and ranks fourth all-time at Texas with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns.

JAHMYR GIBBS

RB / Alabama The Crimson Tide 5’11”, 200 pound junior rushed for 926 yards, had 44 receptions for 444 yards and 10 total touchdowns this season.

ZACH CHARBONNET

RB / UCLA The Bruins’ 6’1″, 220 pound senior and Michigan transfer led the nation in all-purpose yards with 168 per contest and rushed for 2,496 over the last two years.

DEVON ACHANE

RB / Texas A&M The Aggies’ 5’9″, 185 pound junior was a First-Team All-SEC selection and led the conference with 161 all-purpose yards per game.

TYJAE SPEARS

RB / Tulane The Green Waves’ 5’1″, 195 pound junior rushed for 1,528 yards, scored 19 touchdowns and was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

TIGHT ENDS

DALTON KINCAID

TE / Utah The Utes’ 6’4″, 240 pound senior led the team with 70 receptions, 890 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this past season.

MICHAEL MAYER

TE / Notre Dame The 6’4″, 265 pound junior led the Fighting Irish with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

DARNELL WASHINGTON

TE / Georgia The Bulldogs’ 6’7″, 270 pound junior caught 29 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead Georgia to back-to-back National Championships.

LUKE MUSGRAVE

TE / Oregon State The Beavers’ 6’6″ junior missed most of last season with a knee injury but has caught 47 passes for 633 yards over the last four seasons.

TUCKER KRAFT

TE / South Dakota State The Jackrabbits’ 6’5″, 255 pound junior was a two-time FCS All-American with 1,211 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the last four seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

PARIS JOHNSON

OT / Ohio State The Buckeyes’ 6’6″, 310 pound junior started 23 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

PETER SKORONSKI

OT / Northwestern The Wildcats’ 6’4″, 315 pound junior led the nation with a 93.0 pass-blocking grade and was the first unanimous First-Team All-American in program history.

BRODERICK JONES

OT / Georgia The Bulldogs’ 6’4″, 310 pound sophomore started all 15 games at left tackle and was a First-Team All-SEC selection.

O’CYRUS TORRENCE

OG / Florida The Gators’ 6’5″, 345 pound junior was the first offensive guard in program history to be named a consensus All-American.

ANTON HARRISON

OT / Oklahoma The Sooners’ 6’5″, 315 pound junior has started 24 games over the last two years and was named First-Team All-Big 12 this past season.

DARNELL WRIGHT

OT / Tennessee The Volunteers’ 6’6″, 335 pound senior is a First-Team All-SEC selection and finished his career without allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games.

CODY MAUCH

OG / North Dakota St The Bisons’ 6’6″, 300 pound senior is a two-time All-American and started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons.

JAELYN DUNCAN

OT / Maryland The Terrapins’ 6’6″, 320 pound senior started 39 games at Maryland and blocked for a passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten.

TYLER STEEN

OT / Alabama The Crimson Tide 6’5″, 315 pound senior started all 13 games at left tackle and recorded 25 knockdown blocks.

EDGE RUSHERS

WILL ANDERSON

Edge / Alabama The Crimson Tide junior is 6’4″, 245 pounds and ranks second all-time at Alabama with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles-for-loss.

TYREE WILSON

Edge / Texas Tech The Red Raiders’ 6’6″, 275 pound senior started 10 games and recorded 61 tackles, including 14 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.

MYLES MURPHY

DE / Clemson The Tigers’ 6’5″, 275 pound junior was a First-Team All-ACC selection and recorded 45 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks.

WILL MCDONALD IV

Edge / Iowa St The Cyclones’ 6’3″, 235 pound senior was a First-Team All-American and the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

KEION WHITE

DE / Georgia Tech The Yellow Jackets’ 6’5″, 285 pound senior recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks.

B.J. OJULARI

Edge/ LSU The Tigers’ 6’3″, 250 pound junior recorded 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks this season.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JALEN CARTER

DT / Georgia The Bulldogs’ 6’3″, 315 pound junior was a First-Team All-American who played in 13 games and recorded 32 tackles this past season.

LUKAS VAN NESS

DL / Iowa The Hawkeyes’ 6’5″, 240 pound sophomore recorded 38 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks this past season.

BRYAN BRESEE

DT / Clemson The Tigers’ 6’5″, 305 pound sophomore was the former #1 ranked recruit in the country and named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

CALIJAH KANCEY

DT / Pittsburgh The Panthers’ junior was a First Team All-American this past season and named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE

DL / Northwestern The Wildcats’ 6’2″, 280 pound senior recorded 38 total tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and set a career high with five sacks.

MAZI SMITH

DT / Michigan The Wolverines’ 6’3″, 335 pound senior started 28 games at Michigan and made 48 tackles this past season.

LINEBACKERS

NOLAN SMITH

LB / Georgia The Bulldogs’ 6’3″, 235 pound senior recorded 18 total tackles and a team-high 16 QB hurries before going down with an injury.

TRENTON SIMPSON

LB / Clemson The Tigers’ 6’3″, 240 pound junior recorded 77 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks over 12 games this past season.

JACK CAMPBELL

LB / Iowa The Hawkeyes’ 6’4″, 215 pound senior was a unanimous Consensus All-American with 305 career tackles and 13.5 tackles-for-loss.

DREW SANDERS

LB / Arkansas The Razorbacks’ 6’5″, 235 pound junior was a unanimous All-American in his only season at Arkansas and finished second in the SEC with 9.5 sacks.

DAIYAN HENLEY

LB / Washington St. The Cougars’ 6’2″, 232 pound senior and Nevada transfer recorded 106 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one interception this past season.

SECONDARY

CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ

CB / Oregon The Ducks’ 6’2″, 200 pound sophomore recorded 50 total tackles and a team-high four interceptions this past season.

DEVON WITHERSPOON

CB / Illinois The Illini 6’0″, 180 pound junior was a Consensus All-American who recorded 40 tackles and three interceptions this past season.

JOEY PORTER JR.

CB / Penn State The Nittany Lions’ 6’2″,195 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and broke a single game school record with six pass breakups.

DEONTE BANKS

CB / Maryland The Terrapins’ 6’2″, 205 pound senior recorded 38 tackles, 25 solo, eight pass breakups and one interception this past season.

KELEE RINGO

CB / Georgia The Bulldogs’ 6’2″, 210 pound sophomore started all 15 games with 42 total stops. Ringo was a First-Team preseason All-American.

CAM SMITH

CB / South Carolina The Gamecocks’ 6’0″, 185 pound junior recorded 91 career tackles and six career interceptions over the last four years.

EMMANUEL FORBES

CB / Mississippi State The Bulldogs’ 6’0″, 180 pound junior recorded six interceptions this past season and owns the FBS career record with six pick-sixes.

DJ TURNER

DB / Michigan The Wolverines’ 6’0″, 180 pound senior was a two-time All-Big Ten selection with 36 tackles and one interception last season.