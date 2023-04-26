KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in downtown Kansas City. The first round will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and air live on 33 WYTV.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon on Saturday.

The official 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1:

1.) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2.) Houston Texans
3.) Arizona Cardinals
4.) Indianapolis Colts
5.) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6.) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7.) Las Vegas Raiders
8.) Atlanta Falcons
9.) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10.) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11.) Tennessee Titans
12.) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13.) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)
14.) New England Patriots
15.) New York Jets (from Packers)
16.) Washington Commanders
17.) Pittsburgh Steelers
18.) Detroit Lions
19.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20.) Seattle Seahawks
21.) Los Angeles Chargers
22.) Baltimore Ravens
23.) Minnesota Vikings
24.) Jacksonville Jaguars
25.) New York Giants
26.) Dallas Cowboys
27.) Buffalo Bills
28.) Cincinnati Bengals
29.) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco)
30.) Philadelphia Eagles
31.) Kansas City Chiefs

There are only 31 picks in the first round this season after the NFL forced the Miami Dolphins to forfeit their selection as part of their tampering punishment.

The four other NFL teams without a first round pick this year include the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Top NFL Draft prospects by position:

QUARTERBACKS

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9), NFL draft prospect

BRYCE YOUNG
QB / Alabama

The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior finished second in program history with 8,356 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns.

C.J. STROUD
QB / Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ 6’3″, 215 pound junior is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and broke a Big Ten record with 3,193 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), NFL draft prospect
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, NFL draft prospect

WILL LEVIS
QB / Kentucky

The two-time captain has passed for 5,233 yards over the last two seasons, which ranks sixth in program history.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON
QB / Florida

The Gators’ 6’4″, 320 pound sophomore accounted for 2,549 yards passing, 654 rushing and 26 total touchdowns this past season.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15), NFL draft prospect
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5), NFL draft prospect

HENDON HOOKER
QB / Tennessee

The Volunteers’ senior accounted for 3,565 yards of total offense with 32 total touchdowns and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

WIDE RECEIVERS

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA
WR / Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ junior broke a school record with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards in 2021, but played in just three games this past season due to injury.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11), NFL draft prospect
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1), NFL draft prospect

QUENTIN JOHNSTON
WR / TCU

The Horned Frogs’ 6’4″, 215 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and averaged 18.8 yards per reception in college.

JORDAN ADDISON
WR / USC

The Trojans’ 6’0″, 175 pound junior and Pitt transfer has caught 159 passes for 2,468 yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Southern California (USC) wide receiver Jordan Addison (3), NFL draft prospect
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4), NFL draft prospect

ZAY FLOWERS
WR / Boston College

The Eagles’ senior racked up 1,077 yards this season, tied a school record with 78 receptions and broke the school record with 12 touchdowns.

JALIN HYATT
WR / Tennessee

The Volunteers’ 6’0″ junior was a unanimous First-Team All-American who finished with 1,769 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11), NFL draft prospect
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1), NFL draft prospect

JONATHAN MINGO
WR / Mississippi

The Rebels’ 6’2″ senior started all 13 games this year and finished with 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

RUNNING BACKS

BIJAN ROBINSON
RB / Texas

The Longhorns’ 6’0″, 222 pound junior was a First-Team All-American and ranks fourth all-time at Texas with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5), NFL draft prospect
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, NFL draft prospect

JAHMYR GIBBS
RB / Alabama

The Crimson Tide 5’11”, 200 pound junior rushed for 926 yards, had 44 receptions for 444 yards and 10 total touchdowns this season.

ZACH CHARBONNET
RB / UCLA

The Bruins’ 6’1″, 220 pound senior and Michigan transfer led the nation in all-purpose yards with 168 per contest and rushed for 2,496 over the last two years.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, NFL draft prospect
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6), NFL draft prospect

DEVON ACHANE
RB / Texas A&M

The Aggies’ 5’9″, 185 pound junior was a First-Team All-SEC selection and led the conference with 161 all-purpose yards per game.

TYJAE SPEARS
RB / Tulane

The Green Waves’ 5’1″, 195 pound junior rushed for 1,528 yards, scored 19 touchdowns and was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22), NFL draft prospect

TIGHT ENDS

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86), NFL draft prospect

DALTON KINCAID
TE / Utah

The Utes’ 6’4″, 240 pound senior led the team with 70 receptions, 890 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this past season.

MICHAEL MAYER
TE / Notre Dame

The 6’4″, 265 pound junior led the Fighting Irish with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87), NFL draft prospect
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0), NFL draft prospect

DARNELL WASHINGTON
TE / Georgia

The Bulldogs’ 6’7″, 270 pound junior caught 29 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead Georgia to back-to-back National Championships.

LUKE MUSGRAVE
TE / Oregon State

The Beavers’ 6’6″ junior missed most of last season with a knee injury but has caught 47 passes for 633 yards over the last four seasons.

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88), NFL draft prospect
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85), NFL draft prospect

TUCKER KRAFT
TE / South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits’ 6’5″, 255 pound junior was a two-time FCS All-American with 1,211 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the last four seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

PARIS JOHNSON
OT / Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ 6’6″, 310 pound junior started 23 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., NFL Draft Prospect
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77), NFL draft prospect

PETER SKORONSKI
OT / Northwestern

The Wildcats’ 6’4″, 315 pound junior led the nation with a 93.0 pass-blocking grade and was the first unanimous First-Team All-American in program history.

BRODERICK JONES
OT / Georgia

The Bulldogs’ 6’4″, 310 pound sophomore started all 15 games at left tackle and was a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59), NFL draft prospect
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54), NFL draft prospect

O’CYRUS TORRENCE
OG / Florida

The Gators’ 6’5″, 345 pound junior was the first offensive guard in program history to be named a consensus All-American.

ANTON HARRISON
OT / Oklahoma

The Sooners’ 6’5″, 315 pound junior has started 24 games over the last two years and was named First-Team All-Big 12 this past season.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71), NFL draft prospect
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58), NFL draft prospect

DARNELL WRIGHT
OT / Tennessee

The Volunteers’ 6’6″, 335 pound senior is a First-Team All-SEC selection and finished his career without allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games.

CODY MAUCH
OG / North Dakota St

The Bisons’ 6’6″, 300 pound senior is a two-time All-American and started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch, NFL draft prospect
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71), NFL draft prospect

JAELYN DUNCAN
OT / Maryland

The Terrapins’ 6’6″, 320 pound senior started 39 games at Maryland and blocked for a passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten.

TYLER STEEN
OT / Alabama

The Crimson Tide 6’5″, 315 pound senior started all 13 games at left tackle and recorded 25 knockdown blocks.

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54), NFL draft prospect

EDGE RUSHERS

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), NFL draft prospect

WILL ANDERSON
Edge / Alabama

The Crimson Tide junior is 6’4″, 245 pounds and ranks second all-time at Alabama with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles-for-loss.

TYREE WILSON
Edge / Texas Tech

The Red Raiders’ 6’6″, 275 pound senior started 10 games and recorded 61 tackles, including 14 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19), NFL draft prospect
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98), NFL draft prospect

MYLES MURPHY
DE / Clemson

The Tigers’ 6’5″, 275 pound junior was a First-Team All-ACC selection and recorded 45 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks.

WILL MCDONALD IV
Edge / Iowa St

The Cyclones’ 6’3″, 235 pound senior was a First-Team All-American and the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9), NFL draft prospect
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6), NFL draft prospect

KEION WHITE
DE / Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets’ 6’5″, 285 pound senior recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks.

B.J. OJULARI
Edge/ LSU

The Tigers’ 6’3″, 250 pound junior recorded 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks this season.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18), NFL draft prospect

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, NFL draft prospect

JALEN CARTER
DT / Georgia

The Bulldogs’ 6’3″, 315 pound junior was a First-Team All-American who played in 13 games and recorded 32 tackles this past season.

LUKAS VAN NESS
DL / Iowa

The Hawkeyes’ 6’5″, 240 pound sophomore recorded 38 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks this past season.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, NFL draft prospect
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11), NFL draft prospect

BRYAN BRESEE
DT / Clemson

The Tigers’ 6’5″, 305 pound sophomore was the former #1 ranked recruit in the country and named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

CALIJAH KANCEY
DT / Pittsburgh

The Panthers’ junior was a First Team All-American this past season and named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8), NFL draft prospect
Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nfl draft prospect

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE
DL / Northwestern

The Wildcats’ 6’2″, 280 pound senior recorded 38 total tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and set a career high with five sacks.

MAZI SMITH
DT / Michigan

The Wolverines’ 6’3″, 335 pound senior started 28 games at Michigan and made 48 tackles this past season.

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith, NFL draft prospect

LINEBACKERS

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4), NFL draft prospect

NOLAN SMITH
LB / Georgia

The Bulldogs’ 6’3″, 235 pound senior recorded 18 total tackles and a team-high 16 QB hurries before going down with an injury.

TRENTON SIMPSON
LB / Clemson

The Tigers’ 6’3″, 240 pound junior recorded 77 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks over 12 games this past season.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22), NFL draft prospect
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31), NFL draft prospect

JACK CAMPBELL
LB / Iowa

The Hawkeyes’ 6’4″, 215 pound senior was a unanimous Consensus All-American with 305 career tackles and 13.5 tackles-for-loss.

DREW SANDERS
LB / Arkansas

The Razorbacks’ 6’5″, 235 pound junior was a unanimous All-American in his only season at Arkansas and finished second in the SEC with 9.5 sacks.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42), NFL draft prospect
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1), NFL draft prospect

DAIYAN HENLEY
LB / Washington St.

The Cougars’ 6’2″, 232 pound senior and Nevada transfer recorded 106 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one interception this past season.

SECONDARY

CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ
CB / Oregon

The Ducks’ 6’2″, 200 pound sophomore recorded 50 total tackles and a team-high four interceptions this past season.

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez, NFL draft prospect
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31), NFL draft prospect

DEVON WITHERSPOON
CB / Illinois

The Illini 6’0″, 180 pound junior was a Consensus All-American who recorded 40 tackles and three interceptions this past season.

JOEY PORTER JR.
CB / Penn State

The Nittany Lions’ 6’2″,195 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and broke a single game school record with six pass breakups.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9), NFL draft prospect
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3), NFL draft prospect

DEONTE BANKS
CB / Maryland

The Terrapins’ 6’2″, 205 pound senior recorded 38 tackles, 25 solo, eight pass breakups and one interception this past season.

KELEE RINGO
CB / Georgia

The Bulldogs’ 6’2″, 210 pound sophomore started all 15 games with 42 total stops. Ringo was a First-Team preseason All-American.

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo, NFL draft prospect
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9), NFL draft prospect

CAM SMITH
CB / South Carolina

The Gamecocks’ 6’0″, 185 pound junior recorded 91 career tackles and six career interceptions over the last four years.

EMMANUEL FORBES
CB / Mississippi State

The Bulldogs’ 6’0″, 180 pound junior recorded six interceptions this past season and owns the FBS career record with six pick-sixes.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13), NFL draft prospect
Michigan defensive back DJ Turner, NFL draft prospect

DJ TURNER
DB / Michigan

The Wolverines’ 6’0″, 180 pound senior was a two-time All-Big Ten selection with 36 tackles and one interception last season.

BRIAN BRANCH
S / Alabama

The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and was named a First-Team All-American.

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14), NFL draft prospect