KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City.

Each team has 10 minutes to make its selection. The second and third rounds will take place Friday. Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.

2023 NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS:

#1 CAROLINA PANTHERS

Bryce Young – QB / Alabama The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior finished second in program history with 8,356 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns.

#2 HOUSTON TEXANS

C.J. Stroud – QB / Ohio State The Buckeyes 6’3″, 215 pound junior is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and broke a Big Ten record with 3,193 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

#3 HOUSTON TEXANS

Will Anderson – Edge / Alabama The Crimson Tide junior is 6’4″, 245 pounds, and ranks second all-time at Alabama with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles-for-loss.

#4 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Anthony Richardson – QB / Florida The Gators 6’4″, 320 pound sophomore accounted for 2,549 yards passing, 654 rushing and 26 total touchdowns this past season.

#5 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

On the clock…

REMAINING NFL DRAFT ORDER:



6.) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7.) Las Vegas Raiders

8.) Atlanta Falcons

9.) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10.) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11.) Tennessee Titans

12.) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston / Cleveland)

13.) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)

14.) New England Patriots

15.) New York Jets (from Packers)

16.) Washington Commanders

17.) Pittsburgh Steelers

18.) Detroit Lions

19.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20.) Seattle Seahawks

21.) Los Angeles Chargers

22.) Baltimore Ravens

23.) Minnesota Vikings

24.) Jacksonville Jaguars

25.) New York Giants

26.) Dallas Cowboys

27.) Buffalo Bills

28.) Cincinnati Bengals

29.) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco)

30.) Philadelphia Eagles

31.) Kansas City Chiefs

There are only 31 picks in the first round this season after the NFL forced the Miami Dolphins to forfeit their selection as part of their tampering punishment.

The four other NFL teams without a first round pick this year include the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.