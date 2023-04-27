KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City.
Each team has 10 minutes to make its selection. The second and third rounds will take place Friday. Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.
2023 NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS:
#1 CAROLINA PANTHERS
Bryce Young – QB / Alabama
The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior finished second in program history with 8,356 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns.
#2 HOUSTON TEXANS
C.J. Stroud – QB / Ohio State
The Buckeyes 6’3″, 215 pound junior is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and broke a Big Ten record with 3,193 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.
#3 HOUSTON TEXANS
Will Anderson – Edge / Alabama
The Crimson Tide junior is 6’4″, 245 pounds, and ranks second all-time at Alabama with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles-for-loss.
#4 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Anthony Richardson – QB / Florida
The Gators 6’4″, 320 pound sophomore accounted for 2,549 yards passing, 654 rushing and 26 total touchdowns this past season.
#5 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
On the clock…
REMAINING NFL DRAFT ORDER:
6.) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7.) Las Vegas Raiders
8.) Atlanta Falcons
9.) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10.) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11.) Tennessee Titans
12.) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston / Cleveland)
13.) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)
14.) New England Patriots
15.) New York Jets (from Packers)
16.) Washington Commanders
17.) Pittsburgh Steelers
18.) Detroit Lions
19.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20.) Seattle Seahawks
21.) Los Angeles Chargers
22.) Baltimore Ravens
23.) Minnesota Vikings
24.) Jacksonville Jaguars
25.) New York Giants
26.) Dallas Cowboys
27.) Buffalo Bills
28.) Cincinnati Bengals
29.) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco)
30.) Philadelphia Eagles
31.) Kansas City Chiefs
There are only 31 picks in the first round this season after the NFL forced the Miami Dolphins to forfeit their selection as part of their tampering punishment.
The four other NFL teams without a first round pick this year include the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.