KANSAS CITY, (WKBN) – Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City.

There are 71 selections scheduled to be made in both Round Two and Three. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to make a combined 7 draft picks on Friday.

2023 NFL DRAFT – ROUND TWO SELECTIONS: 

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9), NFL draft prospect

#32 PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Joey Porter Jr. – CB / Penn State

The Nittany Lions 6’2″,195 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and broke a single game school record with 6 pass breakups.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, NFL draft prospect

#33 TENNESSEE TITANS
Will Levis – QB / Kentucky

The two-time captain has passed for 5,233 yards over the last two seasons, which ranks 6th in program history.

#34 DETROIT LIONS – Sam Laporta – TE / Iowa

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87), NFL draft prospect

#35 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Michael Mayer – TE / Notre Dame

The 6’4″, 265 pound junior led the Fighting Irish with 67 receptions for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season.

#36 LOS ANGELES RAMS – Steve Avila – OG / TCU

#37 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Derick Hall – EDGE / Auburn

#38 ATLANTA FALCONS – Matthew Bergeron – OT / Syracuse

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1), NFL draft prospect

#39 CAROLINA PANTHERS
Jonathan Mingo – WR / Mississippi

The Rebels 6’2″ senior started all 13 games this year and finished with 51 receptions for 861 yards and 5 touchdowns.

#40 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Isaiah Foskey – DE / Notre Dame

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18), NFL draft prospect

#41 ARIZONA CARDINALS
B.J. Ojulari – Edge/ LSU

The Tigers 6’3″, 250 pound junior recorded 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks this season.

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88), NFL draft prospect

#42 GREEN BAY PACKERS
Luke Musgrave – TE / Oregon State

The Beavers 6’6″ junior missed most of last season with a knee injury but has caught 47 passes for 633 yards over the last 4 seasons.

#43 NEW YORK JETS – Joe Tippmann – C / Wisconsin

#44 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Julius Brents – CB / Kansas State

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14), NFL draft prospect

#45 DETROIT LIONS
Brian Branch – S / Alabama

The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, and was named a First-Team All-American.

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6), NFL draft prospect

#46 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Keion White – DE / Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets 6’5″, 285 pound senior recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks.

#47 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Jartavius Martin – S / Illinois

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch, NFL draft prospect

#48 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Cody Mauch – OG / North Dakota St

The Bisons 6’6″, 300 pound senior is a two-time All-American and started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons.

#49 PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Keeanu Benton – DT / Wisconsin

#50 GREEN BAY PACKERS – Jayden Reed – WR / Michigan State

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9), NFL draft prospect

#51 MIAMI DOLPHINS
Cam Smith – CB / South Carolina

The Gamecocks 6’0″, 185 pound junior recorded 91 career tackles and 6 career interceptions over the last four years.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, NFL draft prospect

#52 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Zach Charbonnet – RB / UCLA

The Bruins 6’1″, 220 pound senior and Michigan transfer led the nation in all-purpose yards with 168 per contest and rushed for 2,496 over the last two years.

#53 CHICAGO BEARS – Gervon Dexter – DT / Florida

#54 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Tuli Tuipulotu – DE / USC

#55 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Rashee Rice – WR / SMU

#56 CHICAGO BEARS – Tyrique Stevenson – CB / Miami

#57 NEW YORK GIANTS – John Michael Schmitz – C / Minnesota

#58 DALLAS COWBOYS – Luke Schoonmaker – TE / Michigan