KANSAS CITY, (WKBN) – Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City.
There are 71 selections scheduled to be made in both Round Two and Three. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to make a combined 7 draft picks on Friday.
2023 NFL DRAFT – ROUND TWO SELECTIONS:
#32 PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Joey Porter Jr. – CB / Penn State
The Nittany Lions 6’2″,195 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and broke a single game school record with 6 pass breakups.
#33 TENNESSEE TITANS
Will Levis – QB / Kentucky
The two-time captain has passed for 5,233 yards over the last two seasons, which ranks 6th in program history.
#34 DETROIT LIONS – Sam Laporta – TE / Iowa
#35 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Michael Mayer – TE / Notre Dame
The 6’4″, 265 pound junior led the Fighting Irish with 67 receptions for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season.
#36 LOS ANGELES RAMS – Steve Avila – OG / TCU
#37 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Derick Hall – EDGE / Auburn
#38 ATLANTA FALCONS – Matthew Bergeron – OT / Syracuse
#39 CAROLINA PANTHERS
Jonathan Mingo – WR / Mississippi
The Rebels 6’2″ senior started all 13 games this year and finished with 51 receptions for 861 yards and 5 touchdowns.
#40 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Isaiah Foskey – DE / Notre Dame
#41 ARIZONA CARDINALS
B.J. Ojulari – Edge/ LSU
The Tigers 6’3″, 250 pound junior recorded 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks this season.
#42 GREEN BAY PACKERS
Luke Musgrave – TE / Oregon State
The Beavers 6’6″ junior missed most of last season with a knee injury but has caught 47 passes for 633 yards over the last 4 seasons.
#43 NEW YORK JETS – Joe Tippmann – C / Wisconsin
#44 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Julius Brents – CB / Kansas State
#45 DETROIT LIONS
Brian Branch – S / Alabama
The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, and was named a First-Team All-American.
#46 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Keion White – DE / Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets 6’5″, 285 pound senior recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks.
#47 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Jartavius Martin – S / Illinois
#48 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Cody Mauch – OG / North Dakota St
The Bisons 6’6″, 300 pound senior is a two-time All-American and started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons.
#49 PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Keeanu Benton – DT / Wisconsin
#50 GREEN BAY PACKERS – Jayden Reed – WR / Michigan State
#51 MIAMI DOLPHINS
Cam Smith – CB / South Carolina
The Gamecocks 6’0″, 185 pound junior recorded 91 career tackles and 6 career interceptions over the last four years.
#52 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Zach Charbonnet – RB / UCLA
The Bruins 6’1″, 220 pound senior and Michigan transfer led the nation in all-purpose yards with 168 per contest and rushed for 2,496 over the last two years.
#53 CHICAGO BEARS – Gervon Dexter – DT / Florida
#54 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Tuli Tuipulotu – DE / USC
#55 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Rashee Rice – WR / SMU
#56 CHICAGO BEARS – Tyrique Stevenson – CB / Miami
#57 NEW YORK GIANTS – John Michael Schmitz – C / Minnesota
#58 DALLAS COWBOYS – Luke Schoonmaker – TE / Michigan