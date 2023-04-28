KANSAS CITY, (WKBN) – Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft is underway in Kansas City.

There are 71 selections scheduled to be made in both Round Two and Three. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to make a combined 7 draft picks on Friday.

2023 NFL DRAFT – ROUND TWO SELECTIONS:

#32 PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Joey Porter Jr. – CB / Penn State The Nittany Lions 6’2″,195 pound junior was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and broke a single game school record with 6 pass breakups.

#33 TENNESSEE TITANS

Will Levis – QB / Kentucky The two-time captain has passed for 5,233 yards over the last two seasons, which ranks 6th in program history.

#34 DETROIT LIONS – Sam Laporta – TE / Iowa

#35 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Michael Mayer – TE / Notre Dame The 6’4″, 265 pound junior led the Fighting Irish with 67 receptions for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season.

#36 LOS ANGELES RAMS – Steve Avila – OG / TCU

#37 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Derick Hall – EDGE / Auburn

#38 ATLANTA FALCONS – Matthew Bergeron – OT / Syracuse

#39 CAROLINA PANTHERS

Jonathan Mingo – WR / Mississippi The Rebels 6’2″ senior started all 13 games this year and finished with 51 receptions for 861 yards and 5 touchdowns.

#40 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Isaiah Foskey – DE / Notre Dame

#41 ARIZONA CARDINALS

B.J. Ojulari – Edge/ LSU The Tigers 6’3″, 250 pound junior recorded 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks this season.

#42 GREEN BAY PACKERS

Luke Musgrave – TE / Oregon State The Beavers 6’6″ junior missed most of last season with a knee injury but has caught 47 passes for 633 yards over the last 4 seasons.

#43 NEW YORK JETS – Joe Tippmann – C / Wisconsin

#44 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Julius Brents – CB / Kansas State

#45 DETROIT LIONS

Brian Branch – S / Alabama The Crimson Tide 6’0″, 195 pound junior recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, and was named a First-Team All-American.

#46 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Keion White – DE / Georgia Tech The Yellow Jackets 6’5″, 285 pound senior recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks.

#47 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Jartavius Martin – S / Illinois

#48 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Cody Mauch – OG / North Dakota St The Bisons 6’6″, 300 pound senior is a two-time All-American and started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons.

#49 PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Keeanu Benton – DT / Wisconsin

#50 GREEN BAY PACKERS – Jayden Reed – WR / Michigan State

#51 MIAMI DOLPHINS

Cam Smith – CB / South Carolina The Gamecocks 6’0″, 185 pound junior recorded 91 career tackles and 6 career interceptions over the last four years.

#52 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Zach Charbonnet – RB / UCLA The Bruins 6’1″, 220 pound senior and Michigan transfer led the nation in all-purpose yards with 168 per contest and rushed for 2,496 over the last two years.

#53 CHICAGO BEARS – Gervon Dexter – DT / Florida

#54 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Tuli Tuipulotu – DE / USC

#55 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Rashee Rice – WR / SMU

#56 CHICAGO BEARS – Tyrique Stevenson – CB / Miami

#57 NEW YORK GIANTS – John Michael Schmitz – C / Minnesota

#58 DALLAS COWBOYS – Luke Schoonmaker – TE / Michigan